Elanco's Long-Acting Transdermal Buprenorphine for Cats Gains FDA Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 6:58am   Comments
The FDA has approved Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Zorbium (buprenorphine transdermal solution) to control postoperative pain associated with surgical procedures in cats.

  • The approval expands Elanco's pain management offerings for veterinary practices.
  • Zorbium provides up to four days of pain control from a single transdermal dose without relying upon owners to administer an opioid after discharge and the need for repeat injections.
  • Related: Elanco To Lay Off 20% Senior Management In Organizational Restructure. 
  • Consistent pain control reassures cat owners and reduces the challenges of administering pain medications at home.
  • Zorbium is for topical application in cats only. Following application to the cat, allow a minimum drying time of 30 minutes before direct contact with the application site.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ELAN shares closed at $26.83 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

