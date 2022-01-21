Elanco's Long-Acting Transdermal Buprenorphine for Cats Gains FDA Approval
The FDA has approved Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) Zorbium (buprenorphine transdermal solution) to control postoperative pain associated with surgical procedures in cats.
- The approval expands Elanco's pain management offerings for veterinary practices.
- Zorbium provides up to four days of pain control from a single transdermal dose without relying upon owners to administer an opioid after discharge and the need for repeat injections.
- Related: Elanco To Lay Off 20% Senior Management In Organizational Restructure.
- Consistent pain control reassures cat owners and reduces the challenges of administering pain medications at home.
- Zorbium is for topical application in cats only. Following application to the cat, allow a minimum drying time of 30 minutes before direct contact with the application site.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: ELAN shares closed at $26.83 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.