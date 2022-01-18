Applied UV Receives Patent from HongKong Government, Broadens Global IP Estate for Disinfection Technology to Control Spread of Emerging Pathogens

Image Credit: Patent by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) announced the continued expansion of its Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio.

Applied UV, through its SteriLumen subsidiary and the Company’s recently acquired acquisitions (Akida Holdings, Kes Science and Technology and Scientific Air Management) is an applicant and licensee of a broad and growing patent portfolio for its surface and air pathogen elimination platforms in the areas of healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets.

The patent portfolio covers 62 patents granted and pending in several important jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, South America and Asia.

On December 23, 2021, The Company received a notice that the Patents Registry office of the Government of Hong Kong has issued a notice granting Applied UV’s patent application for its core SteriLumen pathogen destroying device.

“This new patent claim adds to Applied UV’s growing IP estate for our foundational pathogen destroying technology, which defines an exciting new path to address the global challenge of infection prevention and reinforces the uniqueness of our technology,” said Max Munn, Interim CEO and President of Applied UV. “We are committed to broadening our global patent estate as we continue to expand our international commercialization strategy and expand our global partnering efforts.”

Munn added, “Collectively, these acquisitions create a broad portfolio of patented, air disinfection and purification technologies under the SteriLumen brand capable of addressing virtually every major commercial market, including hospitals and assisted living facilities, schools, hospitality, museums, stadiums, food processing facilities and other large public spaces.

Unlike common filter-based air purifiers that allow most bacteria, mold spores, viruses, and VOCs to pass right through the filter, the SteriLumen air purification solutions eliminate 99.99% of pathogens and particulates, in an automated and safe manner.”

Only Ozone-Free PCO Technology on the Market

The Airocide® System, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide-based photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) technology that continuously converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive volatile organic chemicals (VOCs) and biological gasses into harmless water vapor.

The proprietary formulation and methods for creating the catalyst are the basis of Airocide’s competitive advantage, making it the only consistently robust, highly effective, ozone-free PCO technology on the market.

The Scientific Air product line uses a combination of UVC and a proprietary, patented system to eliminate airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, viruses, volatile organic compounds and many odors without producing any by-products.

Scientists Globally, are calling on Governments to address improving air quality, emphasizing and recommending upgrading antiquated ventilation systems utilizing advanced technologies that could kill future pandemic related airborne pathogens like COVID-19 from spreading, potentially eliminating global economies from having to close.

LED-Enabled Disinfectant Technology

The Company’s Lumicide brand of products are unique, patented, and automated disinfecting systems that rely on LEDs in the “C” range of the ultraviolet spectrum (UVC).

Lumicide offers configurable options for placement of the UVC LEDs in a wide variety of fixtures, including vanities, restrooms, above desks or along countertops to disinfect hard.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.