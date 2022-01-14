 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gelesis, Maker Of Weight Loss Pill, Concludes SPAC Deal; Trading Kickstarts Today
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 5:37am   Comments
Share:
Gelesis, Maker Of Weight Loss Pill, Concludes SPAC Deal; Trading Kickstarts Today

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ: PRTC) founded entity Gelesis Inc, maker of weight management aid, has completed its business combination with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CPSR). 

  • The publicly-traded company will be Gelesis Holdings Inc and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GLS" from today.
  • Both Gelesis and Capstar shareholders voted to approve the business combination. The transaction generated approximately $105 million in gross proceeds, which will be mainly used to support the broad launch of Plenity.
  • Related: FDA-Approved Weight Loss Drug Plenity's Parent Announces SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know.
  • "We are pleased with the completion of this transaction, which now makes Gelesis the third publicly-traded Founded Entity for PureTech," said Eric Elenko, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at PureTech. "
  • Plenity is FDA-cleared to aid in weight management in adults with excess weight or obesity, as defined by a Body Mass Index of 25 to 40 kg/m² when used in conjunction with diet and exercise. 
  • Plenity is designed to help people feel satisfied with smaller meal portions to eat less and lose weight.
  • It is taken orally as three capsules with 16 ounces of water twice a day, 20 minutes before lunch and dinner. 
  • A Plenity subscription costs $98 for a four-week supply ($1.75 per meal).
  • Price Action: CPSR shares closed higher by 9.85% at $7.36 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRTC + CPSR)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap IPOs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com