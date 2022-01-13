 Skip to main content

Canada Approves Edesa Biotech's COVID-19 Trial For EB05 Antibody As Rescue Therapy
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 9:55am   Comments
Canada Approves Edesa Biotech's COVID-19 Trial For EB05 Antibody As Rescue Therapy

Health Canada has approved to test Edesa Biotech Inc's (NASDAQ: EDSA) monoclonal antibody candidate, designated EB05, as COVID-19 rescue therapy for critically ill patients in the Phase 3 part of a Phase 2/3 clinical study.

  • Approval of the company's Phase 3 study design follows favorable Phase 2 results, demonstrating preliminary evidence of EB05's ability to reduce mortality in the sickest patients. 
  • Among the results, critically ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients given EB05 plus standard of care treatment had a 68.5% reduction in the risk of dying compared to placebo plus standard of care at 28 days.
  • Related: Edesa Biotech Shares Gain As Its COVID-19 Antibody Shows Favorable Mortality Reductions.
  • The Phase 3 study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of EB05 among critically ill COVID-19 patients receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and/or invasive mechanical ventilation plus organ support (IMV+). 
  • The primary endpoint will be 28-day mortality. Ventilator-free days and 60-day mortality will also be measured. 
  • The amended trial protocol design calls for approximately 315 evaluable subjects.
  • In the U.S., the company is currently in discussions with the FDA on the design of the final Phase 3 protocol.
  • Price Action: EDSA shares are up 2.75% at $5.83 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

