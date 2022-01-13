 Skip to main content

Adagio's COVID-19 Antibody Has Neutralizing Activity Comparable To Other Antibodies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares gain during the premarket session after recent findings showing that ADG20 has neutralization activity against the omicron variant.

  • Adagio shares lost almost 80% after it announced a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against omicron. 
  • Recently published in vitro studies examined the neutralization potencies of large panels of mAbs against the omicron variant.
  • Findings across all three studies show that among mAbs in late-stage development or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), ADG20 is one of only a few mAbs that demonstrated neutralizing activity against omicron
  • Across two distinct, authentic neutralization assays against omicron, the data show that ADG20 had an IC50, a measurement of neutralization potency, of approximately 0.4 to 1.1 µg/mL, comparable with Xevudy (sotrovimab) and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) AZD7742.
  • Sotrovimab is a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy developed by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR).
  • Adagio is evaluating ADG20 in its two global Phase 2/3 trials to prevent and treat COVID-19. 
  • Adagio is engaging with the FDA regarding potential protocol updates to its global Phase 2/3 trials, including an increased dose of ADG20. The Company has paused enrollment in the 300 mg dose arm. 
  • Adagio is exploring the potential to engineer ADG20 to improve binding to the omicron variant for enhanced neutralization potency while retaining its neutralization against other variants.
  • These efforts are underway, and the Company anticipates preliminary findings from its research in 1Q of 2022.
  • Price Action: ADGI shares are up 18.0% at $6.88 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

