Adagio's COVID-19 Antibody Has Neutralizing Activity Comparable To Other Antibodies
Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares gain during the premarket session after recent findings showing that ADG20 has neutralization activity against the omicron variant.
- Adagio shares lost almost 80% after it announced a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against omicron.
- Recently published in vitro studies examined the neutralization potencies of large panels of mAbs against the omicron variant.
- Findings across all three studies show that among mAbs in late-stage development or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), ADG20 is one of only a few mAbs that demonstrated neutralizing activity against omicron.
- Across two distinct, authentic neutralization assays against omicron, the data show that ADG20 had an IC50, a measurement of neutralization potency, of approximately 0.4 to 1.1 µg/mL, comparable with Xevudy (sotrovimab) and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) AZD7742.
- Sotrovimab is a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy developed by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR).
- Adagio is evaluating ADG20 in its two global Phase 2/3 trials to prevent and treat COVID-19.
- Adagio is engaging with the FDA regarding potential protocol updates to its global Phase 2/3 trials, including an increased dose of ADG20. The Company has paused enrollment in the 300 mg dose arm.
- Adagio is exploring the potential to engineer ADG20 to improve binding to the omicron variant for enhanced neutralization potency while retaining its neutralization against other variants.
- These efforts are underway, and the Company anticipates preliminary findings from its research in 1Q of 2022.
- Price Action: ADGI shares are up 18.0% at $6.88 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas