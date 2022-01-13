 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Against Omicron, Delta - New Data Supports Use
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Against Omicron, Delta - New Data Supports Use

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has posted preliminary data from an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial of its COVID-19 shot, Vaxzevria.

  • When given as a third booster dose, the data showed that it generated a higher antibody response against the omicron variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, and Gamma.
  • The increased response was seen in people who were previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, adding that it would submit this data to regulators worldwide given the urgent need for boosters.
  • The data is the first released by the company from its trials into boosters of its vaccine.
  • AstraZeneca has developed the vaccine with researchers from the University of Oxford. Last month, lab studies found that a three-dose course of Vaxzevria was effective against the omicron variant.
  • The company said it adds to the growing evidence supporting a third vaccine dose irrespective of the primary vaccination schedule.
  • "These important studies show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, strongly boosts immunity against COVID-19," Oxford Vaccine Group chief Andrew Pollard said in a statement.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.02% at $58.41 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

Adagio's COVID-19 Antibody Has Neutralizing Activity Comparable To Other Antibodies
Scorpion Therapeutics, AstraZeneca Ink Precision Medicines Pact For Hard-To-Target Cancer Proteins
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina Announces Multiple Partnerships, Immunome Slides On Regulatory Setback For COVID Antibody Drug, Preannouncements Pour In
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Aurora Bolsters Management, Curaleaf Names New Pres, Verano & Avicanna's New Appointments
Acasti Pharma: Bouncing Back With a New Drug Pipeline
Gritstone Bio's COVID-19 Booster Dose Shows Early Neutralizing Antibody Responses
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com