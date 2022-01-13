AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Against Omicron, Delta - New Data Supports Use
AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has posted preliminary data from an ongoing safety and immunogenicity trial of its COVID-19 shot, Vaxzevria.
- When given as a third booster dose, the data showed that it generated a higher antibody response against the omicron variant and others, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, and Gamma.
- The increased response was seen in people who were previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, adding that it would submit this data to regulators worldwide given the urgent need for boosters.
- The data is the first released by the company from its trials into boosters of its vaccine.
- AstraZeneca has developed the vaccine with researchers from the University of Oxford. Last month, lab studies found that a three-dose course of Vaxzevria was effective against the omicron variant.
- The company said it adds to the growing evidence supporting a third vaccine dose irrespective of the primary vaccination schedule.
- "These important studies show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, strongly boosts immunity against COVID-19," Oxford Vaccine Group chief Andrew Pollard said in a statement.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.02% at $58.41 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
