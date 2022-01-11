Moderna COVID-19 Shot Lowers Risk Of Infection, Hospitalization Compared To Pfizer's, VA Real-World Data Shows
A new real-world study funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) showed that compared to those who received Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine recipients had a significantly lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and related hospitalizations.
- Lower risk was observed across all age groups, comorbidity-burden categories, and race.
- Authors of the study, published as a pre-print last week, noted differences between Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine and Pfizer's BNT162b2 "in risk of infection or hospitalization were progressively greater when the follow-up period was longer."
- The study evaluated over 900,000 vaccine recipients, followed for a mean of 192 days, during which there were almost 17,000 infections, more than 3,500 hospitalizations, and 381 deaths.
- While fewer patients who received Moderna's vaccine died than Pfizer (168 versus 213), the researchers said this difference was not statistically significant.
