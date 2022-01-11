 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna COVID-19 Shot Lowers Risk Of Infection, Hospitalization Compared To Pfizer's, VA Real-World Data Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna COVID-19 Shot Lowers Risk Of Infection, Hospitalization Compared To Pfizer's, VA Real-World Data Shows

A new real-world study funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) showed that compared to those who received Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine recipients had a significantly lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and related hospitalizations.

  • Lower risk was observed across all age groups, comorbidity-burden categories, and race.
  • Authors of the study, published as a pre-print last week, noted differences between Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine and Pfizer's BNT162b2 "in risk of infection or hospitalization were progressively greater when the follow-up period was longer."
  • Related: Pfizer's Omicron-Targeted Vaccine Expected To Be Ready In March: CEO Says On CNBC.
  • The study evaluated over 900,000 vaccine recipients, followed for a mean of 192 days, during which there were almost 17,000 infections, more than 3,500 hospitalizations, and 381 deaths.
  • While fewer patients who received Moderna's vaccine died than Pfizer (168 versus 213), the researchers said this difference was not statistically significant.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.17% at $56.32, MRNA stock is down 4.63% at $222.88 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + MRNA)

Is Now The Time to Buy Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities?
Recently Revealed Pfizer Collaboration Might Just Be What The Doctor Ordered For TFF Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer Whale Trades Spotted
Why Moderna Shares Are Ripping Higher Today
Moderna Attempts To Bounce Off Key Support Level: Technical Analysis
Pfizer's Omicron-Targeted Vaccine Expected To Be Ready In March: CEO Says On CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com