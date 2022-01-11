French Regulatory Authority Gives Green Signal To Phio Pharma's Melanoma Trial
The French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products has signed off Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp's (NASDAQ: PHIO) clinical trial with its lead product candidate, PH-762 in melanoma.
- The Company expects to dose the first patient in Q1 of 2022.
- PH-762 activates immune cells to recognize better and kill cancer cells. It reduces the expression of PD-1, a clinically validated target for immunotherapy.
- PD-1 is expressed by T cells and prevents them from killing other cells, including cancer cells. Therefore, reducing PD-1 expression can reduce the ability of cancer cells to evade T cell detection and killing.
- The Company's first clinical trial with PH-762 will be a Phase 1b study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity of PH-762 in a neoadjuvant setting in subjects with advanced melanoma.
- The study features a dose escalation of PH-762 monotherapy.
- Price Action: PHIO shares are trading 12.60% higher at $1.07 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
