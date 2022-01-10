 Skip to main content

FDA Gives Green Signal To Reviva Pharma's Late-Stage Schizophrenia Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 7:15am   Comments
The FDA has notified Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for schizophrenia.

  • The FDA has also signed off an additional Phase 3 trial focused on the long-term safety of brilaroxazine in patients with schizophrenia. 
  • Related: Reviva Pharma Stock Trading Higher On Detailed Positive Schizophrenia Study Results.
  • Both Phase 3 trials will be initiated simultaneously by the end of January 2022.
  • Price Action: RVPH shares are up 16.2% at $3.45 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

