FDA Gives Green Signal To Reviva Pharma's Late-Stage Schizophrenia Trial
The FDA has notified Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for schizophrenia.
- The FDA has also signed off an additional Phase 3 trial focused on the long-term safety of brilaroxazine in patients with schizophrenia.
- Both Phase 3 trials will be initiated simultaneously by the end of January 2022.
- Price Action: RVPH shares are up 16.2% at $3.45 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
