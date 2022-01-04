 Skip to main content

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Spero Therapeutics' Lung Infection Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 11:38am   Comments
FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Spero Therapeutics' Lung Infection Program

The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on Spero Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SPRO) Phase 2 trial of SPR720 for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) disease.

  • The SPR720 program was placed on a clinical hold by the FDA following a review of data from a non-human primate (NHP) toxicology study in which mortalities with inconclusive causality to treatment were observed. 
  • The FDA's decision to lift the hold follows Spero's submission of a comprehensive study report with detailed analyses from the NHP toxicology study. 
  • Related: Spero Therapeutics Stock Surges On $40M Equity Funding, SPR206 Licensing Pact With Pfizer.
  • NTM lung disease is a general term for disorders characterized by exposure to specific bacterial germs known as mycobacteria. 
  • Spero plans on engaging with the FDA in Q1 of 2022 to discuss the re-initiation of the SPR720 Phase 2 trial, with an expected study start date commencing in 2H of 2022.
  • SPR720 represents a novel antibacterial agent class that targets enzymes essential for bacterial DNA replication. 
  • Price Action: SPRO shares are down 0.86% at $15.02 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

