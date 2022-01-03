Genprex's Lead Cancer Program Scores Second FDA Fast Track Tag For Lung Cancer Setting
The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for Genprex Inc's (NASDAQ: GNPX) lead drug candidate, Reqorsa Immunogene combination therapy.
- The designation covers Reqorsa combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda for unresectable stage III or IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed after treatment with Keytruda.
- In Q1 of 2022, Genprex expects to initiate its Acclaim-2 clinical trial, evaluating Reqorsa in combination with Keytruda, for this patient population.
- The Company previously received its first Fast Track tag for Reqorsa combined with AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Tagrisso in unresectable stage III or IV NSCLC, with EGFR mutations that progressed after treatment with Tagrisso.
- Price Action: GNPX shares are up 18.3% at $1.55 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
