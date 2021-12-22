 Skip to main content

Valneva Posts Positive Lot-to-Lot Consistency Data For Its Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 5:56am   Comments
Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALNannounced topline results from the lot-to-lot Phase 3 trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. 

  • The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that three consecutively manufactured vaccine lots elicited equivalent immune responses on Day 29 after vaccination.
  • Lot-to-lot trials demonstrate manufacturing consistency, one of the standard requirements for vaccine licensure. 
  • Related: Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Shows Protective Neutralizing Antibodies In Late-Stage Trial.
  • The trial, which included 408 participants aged 18 to 45 years, confirmed the favorable immunogenicity profile demonstrated in the pivotal Phase 3 trial. 
  • All three lots were equally well-tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with the pivotal Phase 3 trial results. 
  • The lot-to-lot data will be part of its submission with the FDA expected to start in 2022. 
  • The lot-to-lot trial will continue towards the final six-month analysis, with final trial results expected in Q2 of 2022.
  • Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease.
  • VLA1553 is a live-attenuated, single-dose vaccine candidate targeting the chikungunya virus. It has been designed by deleting a part of the chikungunya virus genome.
  • Price Action: VLAN shares are closed at $57.39 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

