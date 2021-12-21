Amgen's Otezla Wins FDA Approval For Psoriasis, Regardless Of Severity Level
The FDA has approved Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast) to treat adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.
- With this expanded indication, Otezla is now the first and only oral treatment approved in adult patients with plaque psoriasis across all severities, including mild, moderate, and severe.
- The FDA approval is based on Phase 3 ADVANCE trial data. Five times as many adults receiving oral Otezla 30 achieved the primary endpoint of Static Physician's Global Assessment response at week 16 compared to placebo (21.6% versus 4.1%).
- Otezla is approved for three indications in the U.S.
