Amgen's Otezla Wins FDA Approval For Psoriasis, Regardless Of Severity Level
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 9:05am   Comments
The FDA has approved Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast) to treat adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. 

  • With this expanded indication, Otezla is now the first and only oral treatment approved in adult patients with plaque psoriasis across all severities, including mild, moderate, and severe.
  • Related: AstraZeneca - Amgen's Tezspire Biologic Scores FDA Approval For Severe Asthma
  • The FDA approval is based on Phase 3 ADVANCE trial data. Five times as many adults receiving oral Otezla 30 achieved the primary endpoint of Static Physician's Global Assessment response at week 16 compared to placebo (21.6% versus 4.1%).
  • Otezla is approved for three indications in the U.S.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: AMGN shares closed at $219.99 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs PsoriasisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

