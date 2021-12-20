 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novo Nordisk Shares Slump As Wegovy Hits US Supply Issues; Deutsche Bank Downgrades
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Share:
Novo Nordisk Shares Slump As Wegovy Hits US Supply Issues; Deutsche Bank Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) said that a contract manufacturer filling syringes for pens to inject Wegovy (semaglutide) had temporarily halted deliveries and manufacturing after issues relating to good manufacturing practices. Consequently, fewer new patients will start treatment with Wegovy in 1H 2022. 

  • Novo now expects to meet U.S. demand in 2H of 2022, having previously estimated it would do so at the beginning of the year.
  • The Company said that the supply challenges would not impact the previously communicated financial outlook for 2021
  • Related Link: European Authorities Recommend Approval Of Wegovy For Obesity
  • Analyst Take: Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk to Hold from Buy with a DKK 775 price target, describing the supply issues as a "minor bombshell on the market."
  •  Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis sees the stock is vulnerable to a "material negative reaction in the short term" with valuation at all-time highs, and given that positioning and sentiment are "universally constructive" for a robust Wegovy re-launch.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are down 2.63% at $104.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for NVO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Jan 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NVO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVO)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 75 Points; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Novartis Has $21B From Roche Stake Sale - Which Company Is On Its M&A Radar?
Mid-Day Market Update: Macy's Surges After Q3 Results; Amtech Systems Shares Plunge
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Kohl's Earnings Top Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Downgrades Health Care Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DRIMKM PartnersMaintains180.0
NVOJP MorganDowngrades
SONNChardan CapitalMaintains2.5
LHMizuhoMaintains354.0
IQVMizuhoMaintains300.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com