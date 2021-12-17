 Skip to main content

EMA Might Not Decide On Merck's COVID-91 Oral Antiviral Before Christmas: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 9:52am   Comments
The EU drug regulator might not decide whether to approve Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir, COVID-19 antiviral until after Christmas, a source with knowledge of the matter said, Reuters said.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus European Medicines Agency

