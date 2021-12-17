EMA Might Not Decide On Merck's COVID-91 Oral Antiviral Before Christmas: Reuters

The EU drug regulator might not decide whether to approve Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir, COVID-19 antiviral until after Christmas, a source with knowledge of the matter said, Reuters said.

But according to the source, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) may rule before Christmas whether to give Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir full marketing approval.

(NASDAQ: GILD) intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir full marketing approval. Related Link: EU Backs Merck's COVID-19 Pill For Adults At Risk Of Severe Illness.

EU Backs Merck's COVID-19 Pill For Adults At Risk Of Severe Illness. If the Merck ruling on molnupiravir comes in the new year, that would be later than expected.

In November, the agency said it expected to complete its review by the year-end.

Also See: AdComm Narrowly Backs Merck's COVID-19 Pill, Despite Efficacy Questions.

AdComm Narrowly Backs Merck's COVID-19 Pill, Despite Efficacy Questions. Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.92% at $76.61, GILD stock is down 0.03% at $72.29 during the market session on the last check Friday.