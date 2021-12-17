EMA Might Not Decide On Merck's COVID-91 Oral Antiviral Before Christmas: Reuters
The EU drug regulator might not decide whether to approve Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir, COVID-19 antiviral until after Christmas, a source with knowledge of the matter said, Reuters said.
- But according to the source, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) may rule before Christmas whether to give Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir full marketing approval.
- If the Merck ruling on molnupiravir comes in the new year, that would be later than expected.
- In November, the agency said it expected to complete its review by the year-end.
