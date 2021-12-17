Genfit Shares Rally After Ipsen Buys Rights To Its Late-Stage Kidney Disease Treatment Hopeful
Ipsen SA (OTC: IPSEY) has entered into a long-term strategic partnership to develop, manufacture, and commercialize and Genfit SA's (NASDAQ: GNFT) elafibranor for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).
- Under the agreement, Ipsen will pay Genfit up to €480 million, including an upfront cash payment of €120 million and milestone payments up to €360 million, plus tiered double-digit royalties of up to 20%.
- Ipsen will also invest €28 million via equity, representing 8% post-issuance in Genfit.
- Genfit remains responsible for the Phase 3 ELATIVE trial until completing the double-blind period.
- Ipsen will assume responsibility for all additional clinical development, including completion of the long-term extension period of the ELATIVE trial and global commercialization.
- The ELATIVE is evaluating the safety and efficacy of elafibranor in 150 PBC patients who have an inadequate response or intolerance to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA).
- Topline data is expected in early 2023.
- Price Action: GNFT shares are up 41.9% at $4.71 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
