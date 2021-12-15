 Skip to main content

FDA Approves AbbVie's JAK Inhibitor Application For Active Psoriatic Arthritis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 11:31am   Comments
FDA Approves AbbVie's JAK Inhibitor Application For Active Psoriatic Arthritis

The FDA approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq (upadacitinib; 15 mg) for active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

  • Like Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFEapproval for Xeljanz, Rinvoq's approval also covers adult patients who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.
  • Earlier this month, the FDA slapped boxed warnings on the labels of Xeljanz, Rinvoq, and Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Olumiant, flagging the risk of cardiovascular events in high-risk patients who are 50 years and older.
  • Rinvoq helped psoriatic arthritis patients treated with 15 mg doses achieve higher ACR50 responses (an improvement of at least 50%) than placebo in two Phase 3 trials. 
  • In the trials, 38% and 32% of patients on Rinvoq achieved ACR50 responses, compared to 13% and 5% on placebo, respectively.
  • The Rinvoq arms also boasted 16% and 9% ACR70 responses, compared to 2% and 1% in the placebo arms, respectively. 
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 1.93% at $129.73 on the last check Wednesday.

