Sanofi Reveals Late-Stage Data For Fitusiran In Hemophilia Patients
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) presented data from two Phase 3 studies of fitusiran for the prophylactic treatment with hemophilia A or B, with or without inhibitors.
- Data were shared at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
- Fitusiran, an RNAi drug designed to silence the gene that overproduces a protein responsible for clotting suppression.
- Fitusiran cut patients’ annualized bleeding rate (ARB) rate by 89% over control, demonstrating prophylactic for bleeding episodes as a once-monthly injection.
- In this Phase 3 study, dubbed ATLAS-A/B, 50.6% of patients treated with fitusiran had zero treated bleeds during the study compared with just 5% of patients in the on-demand arm.
- Sanofi revealed safety data from ATLAS-A/B with 19% of patients in the fitusiran arm reporting abnormally high levels of ALT and AST proteins. Meanwhile, there were no reported cases of thrombosis.
- Sanofi reported updated results from ATLAS-INH showing 24.4% of patients in the study had abnormally high levels of ALT/AST, and two patients presented suspected or confirmed thrombosis.
