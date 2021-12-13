Veru's Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Wins FDA Approval
The FDA has approved Veru Inc's (NASDAQ: VERU) Entadfi to treat urinary tract symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
- Entadfi (finasteride and tadalafil) capsule has shown to be more effective in treating urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH with less potential for adverse sexual side effects than finasteride monotherapy.
- Entadfi dosing is one capsule orally once a day. The FDA-approved indication is to initiate treatment of the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia in men with an enlarged prostate for up to 26 weeks.
- The drug will be marketed and distributed by Veru's own direct-to-patient telemedicine and telepharmacy services platform.
- Veru has also partnered with GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX), a US-based digital resource for healthcare, to reach its almost 20 million monthly visitors.
