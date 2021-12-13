What Analysts Have To Say On Incremental IGM-2323 Data At ASH Presentation
IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares plunged after reporting Phase 1 trial data in advanced B-Cell malignancies.
- RBC Capital downgraded IGM Biosciences to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $51, down from $90.
- Analyst Brian Abrahams notes that the updated ASH data suggest that '2323 remains active in NHL but with less robust activity than prior cuts.
- Abrahams adds that more data will be needed to fully characterize the drug's potential competitiveness at the lower go-forward doses.
- Stifel also lowered the price target on IGM Biosciences to $65 from $98 and kept a Buy rating.
- Analyst Stephen Willey says that while the ten patients of 100mg dose-titration response data "looks very impressive in isolation," the 17 patients of response data at titration doses over 100mg is "challenging not to ignore," and the dose-escalation data is likely to "further polarize investor perspective."
- His lowered target reflects the "increased risk inputs required to accommodate this discrepant efficacy data," whose explanation may not be available until 2022, he said.
- Wedbush lowered the price target to $67 from $82 and kept an Outperform rating.
- Clinical activity remains "highly promising" in one of two go-forward dose cohorts. However, IGM-2323 appears to demonstrate weaker activity in higher titration dose cohorts, which the Company suggested mechanistically could be due to several reasons, analyst Robert Driscoll notes.
- Price Action: IGMS shares are down 28.9% at $35.42 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.
Latest Ratings for IGMS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Dec 2021
|RBC Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Sector Perform
