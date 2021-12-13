 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IGM Biosciences' B Cell Malignancies Trial Data Fails To Lift The Stock
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:
IGM Biosciences' B Cell Malignancies Trial Data Fails To Lift The Stock

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) has presented clinical results from its Phase 1 trial of IGM-2323 in patients with advanced B-Cell malignancies. The data were featured at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

  • As of September 10, 2021, the data cutoff date, 40 patients were enrolled and treated at escalating dose levels of IGM-2323.
  • There were no dose-limiting toxicities, no neurotoxicity adverse events, a relatively low rate of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and no patients discontinued due to an adverse event.
  • Of the ten patients treated in the 100 mg cohort, 3 of 6 diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients had a complete response, and 2 of 3 follicular lymphoma (FL) patients had a complete response. 
  • The one mantle cell patient treated in the 100 mg dose cohort had a partial response. 
  • Overall, of the 38 patients evaluable for efficacy, 11 patients showed a response, 8 of which were complete responses.
  • The Company plans to initiate two Phase 2 studies to assess two doses of IGM-2323, 100 mg, and 300 mg in patients with DLBCL and FL. 
  • If supportive, the data from the Phase 2 study could potentially be used as the basis for accelerated review and approval of IGM-2323.
  • RBC Capital, Wedbush, and Stifel lowered the price target for IGMS after the incremental IGM-2323 data.
  • Price Action: IGMS shares are down 31.90% at $33.97 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

Latest Ratings for IGMS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021StifelMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for IGMS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IGMS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
92 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Short Ideas Health Care Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVGOCitigroupMaintains685.0
CNCOppenheimerMaintains95.0
CYHB of A SecuritiesUpgrades16.0
IGMSStifelMaintains65.0
RLCowen & Co.Maintains162.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com