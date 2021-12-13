IGM Biosciences' B Cell Malignancies Trial Data Fails To Lift The Stock

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) has presented clinical results from its Phase 1 trial of IGM-2323 in patients with advanced B-Cell malignancies. The data were featured at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

As of September 10, 2021, the data cutoff date, 40 patients were enrolled and treated at escalating dose levels of IGM-2323.

There were no dose-limiting toxicities, no neurotoxicity adverse events, a relatively low rate of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and no patients discontinued due to an adverse event.

Of the ten patients treated in the 100 mg cohort, 3 of 6 diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients had a complete response, and 2 of 3 follicular lymphoma (FL) patients had a complete response.

The one mantle cell patient treated in the 100 mg dose cohort had a partial response.

Overall, of the 38 patients evaluable for efficacy, 11 patients showed a response, 8 of which were complete responses.

The Company plans to initiate two Phase 2 studies to assess two doses of IGM-2323, 100 mg, and 300 mg in patients with DLBCL and FL.

If supportive, the data from the Phase 2 study could potentially be used as the basis for accelerated review and approval of IGM-2323.

RBC Capital, Wedbush, and Stifel lowered the price target for IGMS after the incremental IGM-2323 data.

IGMS shares are down 31.90% at $33.97 during the market session on the last check Monday.