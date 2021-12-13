BELLUS Health Stock Surges After Positive Data From Refractory Chronic Cough Trial
- BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLU) announced topline data its Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough.
- The data showed that the 50 mg and 200 mg BID doses of BLU-5937 achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint with a 34% placebo-adjusted reduction in 24-hour cough frequency observed at day 28.
- BLU-5937 was generally well-tolerated, with low rates of taste-related adverse events reported at all doses.
- The 12.5 mg BID dose demonstrated a statistical trend with a 21% reduction in placebo-adjusted 24-hour cough frequency with a dose-response observed between the 12.5 mg and 50 mg BID doses.
- The Company plans to request an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, which is expected to occur in 2Q 2022, to discuss the Phase 3 program, scheduled to start in 2H 2022.
- The Company's stock gained after announcing interim data from Phase 2b SOOTHE trial.
- Price Action: BLU shares are up 39.8% at $7.86 during the market session on the last check Monday.
