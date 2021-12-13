 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BELLUS Health Stock Surges After Positive Data From Refractory Chronic Cough Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:
BELLUS Health Stock Surges After Positive Data From Refractory Chronic Cough Trial
  • BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLUannounced topline data its Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough.
  • The data showed that the 50 mg and 200 mg BID doses of BLU-5937 achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint with a 34% placebo-adjusted reduction in 24-hour cough frequency observed at day 28. 
  • BLU-5937 was generally well-tolerated, with low rates of taste-related adverse events reported at all doses.
  • The 12.5 mg BID dose demonstrated a statistical trend with a 21% reduction in placebo-adjusted 24-hour cough frequency with a dose-response observed between the 12.5 mg and 50 mg BID doses.
  • The Company plans to request an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, which is expected to occur in 2Q 2022, to discuss the Phase 3 program, scheduled to start in 2H 2022.
  • The Company's stock gained after announcing interim data from Phase 2b SOOTHE trial.
  • Price Action: BLU shares are up 39.8% at $7.86 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLU)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Jumps On Data, vTv Shelves Psoriasis Study, More Setbacks For Merck's HIV Program, Decision Day For Daré
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com