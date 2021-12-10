 Skip to main content

Infinity Pharma Shares Updated Eganelisib Combo Therapy In Breast Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INFIpresented updated data from the ongoing MARIO-3 study during the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). 

  • MARIO-3 Phase 2 trial is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in frontline metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
  • The data update includes 50 patients enrolled and 44 evaluable as of the October 2 data cutoff date, with a median duration of follow-up of 9.9 months.
  • Of evaluable patients, tumor reduction was observed in 92.8% of patients with PD-L1 positive tumors (13/14) and 85.2% of patients with PD-L1 negative tumors (22/27).
  • Median Progression-free survival (PFS) in PD-L1(+) tumors was 11.0 months, a 47% improvement compared to the 7.5 months reported for atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel alone.
  • In patients with PD-L1(-) tumors, median PFS was 7.3 months, a 30% improvement compared to the 5.6 months reported for atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel alone.
  • Price Action: INFI shares are down 0.22% at $2.32 during the market session on the last check Friday.

