Radius Health Reveals Detailed Elacestrant Data From Late-Stage Breast Cancer Trial
The Menarini Group and Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) have provided details on the elacestrant data from the EMERALD Phase 3 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- As previously announced, the study met its two primary endpoints: progression-free survival (PFS) in the overall population and PFS in patients with tumors harboring Estrogen Receptor 1 (ESR 1) mutations.
- In the overall population, elacestrant reduced the risk of progression or death vs. standard of care (SoC) by 30% (HR=0.697, P=0.0018).
- Elacestrant exhibited extended median PFS by 2.79 months versus SoC of 1.91.
- PFS rate at 12 months with elacestrant was 22.32% versus 9.42% with SoC in the overall population and 26.76% versus 8.19% in the mESR1 population.
- Compared to fulvestrant, elacestrant demonstrated statistically significant PFS and reduced the risk of progression or death by 32% in the overall population and 50% in the mESR1 population.
- Price Action: RDUS shares are down 44.80% at $7.94 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
