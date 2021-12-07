 Skip to main content

Acadia Pharma Jumps After Rett Syndrome Candidate Aces Phase 3 Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACADannounced topline results from Phase 3 Lavender study of trofinetide in Rett syndrome.

  • The 12-week study demonstrated a statistically significant improvement over placebo for both co-primary endpoints. 
  • Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder that typically affects girls. 
  • The Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire (RSBQ) change from baseline to week 12 was -5.1 vs. -1.7 (p=0.0175; effect size=0.37). 
  • The Clinical Global Impression–Improvement (CGI-I) score at week 12 was 3.5 vs. 3.8 (p=0.0030; effect size=0.47). 
  • The RSBQ is a caregiver assessment of the core symptoms, and the CGI-I is a global physician assessment of worsening or improving of Rett syndrome.
  • Additionally, trofinetide demonstrated a statistically significant separation over placebo on the scale of communication delay. The change from baseline to week 12 was -0.1 vs. -1.1 (p=0.0064; effect size=0.43).
  • Study treatment discontinuation rates related to treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were 17.2% in the trofinetide group compared to 2.1% in the placebo group. 
  • The most common adverse events were diarrhea (80.6% with trofinetide vs. 19.1% with placebo).
  • Acadia is preparing for a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in Q1 of 2022 and plans to submit a marketing application around mid-year 2022. 
  • Price Action: ACAD shares are up 14% at $22.12 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

