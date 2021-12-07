 Skip to main content

vTv Therapeutics Pulls The Plug On Psoriasis Candidate; Cuts Workforce By 65%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 5:43am   Comments
vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) has decided to shift focus and prioritize its lead program TTP399 as it gears up for Phase 3 pivotal trials. See the pipeline here.

  • As a part of the restructuring, the company will reduce its workforce by approximately 65%.
  • The company also paused its development activities on HPP737, a PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis, while it evaluates strategic options.
  • In September, vTv posted a favorable safety and tolerability profile for HPP737 in multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers. The company planned to start a 12-week Phase 2 trial of HPP737 in moderate to severe psoriasis in early 2022.
  • TTP399 is an oral, liver-selective glucokinase activator that showed ~40% reduction in hypoglycemic episodes compared to placebo in its Phase 2 study and was granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation.
  • In October, the company announced positive results of its mechanistic study showing no increased risk of ketoacidosis. Zero hypoglycemic episodes occurred in the TTP399 arm, while four occurred on placebo.
  • vTv will continue to support the development of its partnered programs.
  • Price Action: VTVT shares closed lower by 0.88% at $1.13 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

