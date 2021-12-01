EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Therapeutics Expands Its Ketamine Therapy Mobile Clinics Into Florida, Nevada

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp's (NASDAQ: KTTA) subsidiary Pasithea Clinics has expanded the availability of its intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy to patients in Florida and Nevada. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic.

What Happened: In November, Pasithea opened its first U.S. mobile clinics in New York and California. Now, the in-home IV ketamine infusion therapy is available in Nevada and Florida.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea Clinics Launches In-Home Intravenous Ketamine Therapy In Major US Cities.

Why It Matters: Studies have shown that up to 70% of those receiving IV ketamine treatment will eventually show a clinical response.

While the number of treatments suggested is done on a case-by-case basis, a typical treatment plan consists of up to six infusions over two to three weeks.

"The efficacy of ketamine in improving symptoms of some mental health disorders is well documented, and our mobile clinics enable patients to receive therapy in the privacy and comfort of their own homes while still under the care of an experienced medical team. We look forward to continuing our U.S. expansion in the coming months," concluded Dr. Adam Nadelson, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in the U.S.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea's Depression Treatment, Esketamine Nasal Spray Added In Clinic Offerings In UK.

Price Action: KTTA shares are down 1.66% at $3.55 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Photo by Belova59 via Pixaby