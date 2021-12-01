Longeveron Shares Fall After Raising $20M Capital Via Equity
- Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) has announced a private placement of approximately $20.5 million of its common stock and warrants.
- The purchase price for one share of common stock and one corresponding warrant will be $17.50.
- Under the securities purchase agreement terms, the Company has agreed to sell approximately 1.17 million shares and warrants to purchase 1.17 million shares of common stock.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $17.50 per share with an expiry of 5 years.
- The offering is expected to close by December 3.
- Longeveron will use the proceeds to support the ongoing clinical development of Lomecel-B, its lead investigational product, which is currently being evaluated as a potential therapeutic for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Aging Frailty Alzheimer's Disease, and other diseases.
- Price Action: LGVN shares are down 20.6% at $20.85 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
