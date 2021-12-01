 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Longeveron Shares Fall After Raising $20M Capital Via Equity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 6:38am   Comments
Share:
Longeveron Shares Fall After Raising $20M Capital Via Equity
  • Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) has announced a private placement of approximately $20.5 million of its common stock and warrants.
  • The purchase price for one share of common stock and one corresponding warrant will be $17.50.
  • Under the securities purchase agreement terms, the Company has agreed to sell approximately 1.17 million shares and warrants to purchase 1.17 million shares of common stock. 
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $17.50 per share with an expiry of 5 years. 
  • The offering is expected to close by December 3.
  • Longeveron will use the proceeds to support the ongoing clinical development of Lomecel-B, its lead investigational product, which is currently being evaluated as a potential therapeutic for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Aging Frailty Alzheimer's Disease, and other diseases. 
  • Related Link: Longeveron Announces Clinical Collaboration To Study Cell Therapy Aging Treatment In Japan: Why It Matters.
  • Price Action: LGVN shares are down 20.6% at $20.85 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LGVN)

Longeveron Announces Clinical Collaboration To Study Cell Therapy Aging Treatment In Japan: Why It Matters
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
68 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com