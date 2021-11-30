 Skip to main content

Read Why Shares Of Nano Cap Cumberland Pharma More Than Doubled
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:52am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved expanded labeling for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: CPIX) Caldolor, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration. 
  • The non-narcotic pain reliever can now be administered just before surgery to enable patients to wake up from their procedure in significantly less pain. 
  • Supporting this expanded use of Caldolor, a study of orthopedic surgical pain confirmed the significant pain reduction when the product was administered every six hours (started pre-operatively) with supplemental morphine available on an as-needed basis. 
  • A total of 185 patients were randomized and treated with either Caldolor 800 mg or placebo and morphine. 
  • Efficacy was demonstrated as a statistically significant greater reduction in pain intensity over 24 hours postoperatively for patients treated with Caldolor than those receiving placebo. 
  • Caldolor is indicated for pain management and fever reduction. 
  • It was the first FDA-approved intravenous therapy for fever. 
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: CPIX shares are up 111.4% at $4.65 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

