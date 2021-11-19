EU Backs Merck's COVID-19 Pill For Adults At Risk Of Severe Illness

EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) advised that the COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) should be given within five days of first symptoms to treat adults who do not need oxygen support and are at risk of their disease worsening.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the pill, developed along with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, should be taken twice a day for five days.

Also Read: Berkshire Exited Merck Before COVID Pill Boost; Trimmed Holdings In AbbVie, Bristol Myers In Q3.

Berkshire Exited Merck Before COVID Pill Boost; Trimmed Holdings In AbbVie, Bristol Myers In Q3. The agency advised against use during pregnancy or in women who plan to get pregnant.

"EMA issued this advice to support national authorities who may decide on possible early use of the medicine before marketing authorization... in light of rising rates of infection and deaths due to COVID-19 across the EU," it said.

The regulator also said that breastfeeding must also be stopped around treatment with Merck's Lagevrio (molnupiravir).

In terms of safety, the most common side effects reported during treatment and within 14 days after the last dose of Lagevrio were diarrhea, nausea, dizziness, and headache, all of which were either mild or moderate.

Price Action: MRK shares are down 2.27% at $81.17 during the market session on the last check Friday.

MRK shares are down 2.27% at $81.17 during the market session on the last check Friday. Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay