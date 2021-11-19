 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jaguar Health's Posts Crofelemer Data For Chemo-Induced Diarrhea In Breast Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Jaguar Health's Posts Crofelemer Data For Chemo-Induced Diarrhea In Breast Cancer Patients

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGXannounced the topline results of the investigator-initiated Phase 2 HALT-D trial evaluating crofelemer to prevent chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID). The trial included HER2-positive breast cancer patients being treated with trastuzumab, pertuzumab, and a taxane.

  • The study included 51 breast cancer patients randomly assigned to either crofelemer or control standard of care with no prophylactic antidiarrheal medications. 
  • Findings showed that the primary endpoint, the incidence of having diarrhea for two or more days, was not statistically different for the two groups since about 70% of patients had this outcome regardless of the cycle or CID treatment group.
  • The crofelemer group demonstrated better outcomes compared to the control group for several key secondary endpoints.
  • A lower incidence of grade 2 or higher-grade diarrhea for the crofelemer group was seen than the control group during cycle 2 based on patient outcomes and investigator assessments - (9.0% vs. 33.3%) and (9.5% vs. 41.1%), respectively.
  • Based on patient-reported outcomes, no patients in the crofelemer group experienced grade 3 or grade 4 diarrhea during cycle 2 compared to 17.6% of patients in the control group.
  • Price Action: JAGX shares are up 3.10% at $1.50 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JAGX)

Looking Into Jaguar Health's Return On Capital Employed
Jaguar Health: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021
Jaguar Health's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
Earnings Preview: Jaguar Health
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com