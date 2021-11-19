Voyager Therapeutics's Cancer Antibody Program Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) announced preclinical data from a new vectorized anti-HER2 antibody program.
- Data showed that IV dosing of a proprietary AAV vector identified by the TRACER screening technology, encoding an anti-HER2 antibody payload, prevented tumor growth in animal models of brain metastases.
- Peripheral administration of TRACER AAV vector resulted in the production of efficacious levels of HER2-directed antibodies for extended periods.
- Related: Voyager Therapeutics Stock Soars On License Option Pact With Pfizer.
- Price Action: VYGR shares are up 3.16% at $3.26 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General