Voyager Therapeutics's Cancer Antibody Program Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 8:57am   Comments
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGRannounced preclinical data from a new vectorized anti-HER2 antibody program.
  • Data showed that IV dosing of a proprietary AAV vector identified by the TRACER screening technology, encoding an anti-HER2 antibody payload, prevented tumor growth in animal models of brain metastases. 
  • Peripheral administration of TRACER AAV vector resulted in the production of efficacious levels of HER2-directed antibodies for extended periods.
  • Related: Voyager Therapeutics Stock Soars On License Option Pact With Pfizer.
  • Price Action: VYGR shares are up 3.16% at $3.26 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

