Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia Gene Therapy Shows Reduction In Bleeding Episodes
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia Gene Therapy Shows Reduction In Bleeding Episodes
  • Spark Therapeutics, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), has announced data from its Phase 1/2 trial of SPK-8011 in hemophilia A. 
  • At a median efficacy follow-up of 33.4 months, the study found that 16 of 18 study participants had sustained factor VIII (FVIII), which permitted prophylaxis cessation and reduction in bleeding episodes. 
  • The latest results were published online in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
  • The updated analysis (cutoff May 3) of all 18 study participants demonstrated a 91.5% reduction in annualized bleed rate (ABR) and a 96.4% reduction in the annualized number of FVIII infusions.
  • Related Link: Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia Gene Therapy Achieve Stable, Durable FVIII Expression.
  • In the safety analysis, 33 treatment-related adverse events (AEs) occurred in 8 participants, of which 17 were vector-related, including one serious AE, and 16 were glucocorticoid-related. 
  • As previously reported, two participants lost all FVIII expression due to an anti-AAV capsid cellular immune response, unresponsive to immunosuppression. 
  • The remaining 16 participants maintained FVIII expression.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $49.86 on Wednesday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

