PhaseBio Says Antiplatelet Candidate Achieved Primary Reversal Endpoint In Late-Stage Study
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) has announced interim results from the REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial of bentracimab to reverse the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor.
- The trial included patients with urgent surgery or an invasive procedure or experiencing uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding.
- Bentracimab was shown to reverse the effects of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) blood thinner Brilinta (ticagrelor) in an interim analysis of more than 100 patients.
- Patients who took bentracimab saw a 135% reduction in platelet inhibition within 5 to 10 minutes of infusion and saw those effects last over 24 hours.
- Bentracimab appeared safe. Though 91% of patients reported a treatment-emergent side effect, the most common was pain associated with the surgical procedure.
- Eight experienced thrombotic events, though none of the cases were tied to bentracimab.
- Bentracimab is a monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to Brilinta when it's in that off state and removes it from the platelet environment.
- PhaseBio is still recruiting patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding for the REVERSE-IT trial and aims to be fully enrolled as soon as possible.
- Price Action: PHAS shares are down 20.30% at $2.96 during the market session on the last check Monday.
- Editor's Note: The post has been revised with an updated headline to exclude side effects being treatment related.
