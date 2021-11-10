 Skip to main content

Terns' Potential NASH Candidate Shows Potent Liver Target Engagement
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 7:17am   Comments
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERNreported top-line results from a Phase 1 trial of TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist, for NASH.
  • TERN-501 was generally safe and well-tolerated in the SAD and MAD cohorts with a similar incidence of adverse events (AEs) across all TERN-501 treatment groups and placebo. 
  • There was no significant accumulation of the drug over 14 days of dosing. 
  • TERN-501 plasma half-life was greater than 13 hours in all single and repeat dose cohorts, supporting once-daily dosing. 
  • In addition, significant reductions were observed in atherogenic lipids, including LDL cholesterol and apolipoprotein B (Apo-B). 
  • All TERN-501 dose groups demonstrated significant decreases in LDL cholesterol compared to placebo during the dosing period.
  • The maximum mean LDL cholesterol decreases over the treatment period were -22%, -28%, and -27% for 3, 6, and 10 mg doses, respectively, compared to placebo (-8%).
  • The Company plans to start the NASH trial of TERN-101 in combination with TERN-501 in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: TERN shares are up 4.20% at $9.68 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Non Alcoholic steatohepatitisBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

