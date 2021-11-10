Terns' Potential NASH Candidate Shows Potent Liver Target Engagement
- Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) reported top-line results from a Phase 1 trial of TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist, for NASH.
- TERN-501 was generally safe and well-tolerated in the SAD and MAD cohorts with a similar incidence of adverse events (AEs) across all TERN-501 treatment groups and placebo.
- There was no significant accumulation of the drug over 14 days of dosing.
- TERN-501 plasma half-life was greater than 13 hours in all single and repeat dose cohorts, supporting once-daily dosing.
- In addition, significant reductions were observed in atherogenic lipids, including LDL cholesterol and apolipoprotein B (Apo-B).
- All TERN-501 dose groups demonstrated significant decreases in LDL cholesterol compared to placebo during the dosing period.
- The maximum mean LDL cholesterol decreases over the treatment period were -22%, -28%, and -27% for 3, 6, and 10 mg doses, respectively, compared to placebo (-8%).
- The Company plans to start the NASH trial of TERN-101 in combination with TERN-501 in 1H of 2022.
