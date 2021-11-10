GeoVax Labs In-Licenses Development Rights To Multi-Antigenic COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
- GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) entered into an exclusive license agreement with City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization, for COH04S1, a synthetic, attenuated modified vaccinia Ankara vector expressing spike and nucleocapsid antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- GeoVax has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a multi-antigenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate developed at the City of Hope for immunocompromised patients.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not immediately disclosed.
- The candidate is currently in Phase 2 trial and has shown potential to be used as a primary and/or general booster vaccine against COVID-19 worldwide.
- The Phase 2 trial is assessing the safety and immunogenicity of COH04S1 compared to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine in patients who have previously received either an allogeneic or autologous hematopoietic cell transplant or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy.
