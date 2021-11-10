 Skip to main content

GeoVax Labs In-Licenses Development Rights To Multi-Antigenic COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 6:58am   Comments
  • GeoVax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVXentered into an exclusive license agreement with City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization, for COH04S1, a synthetic, attenuated modified vaccinia Ankara vector expressing spike and nucleocapsid antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 
  • GeoVax has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a multi-antigenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate developed at the City of Hope for immunocompromised patients.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not immediately disclosed.
  • The candidate is currently in Phase 2 trial and has shown potential to be used as a primary and/or general booster vaccine against COVID-19 worldwide.
  • The Phase 2 trial is assessing the safety and immunogenicity of COH04S1 compared to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine in patients who have previously received either an allogeneic or autologous hematopoietic cell transplant or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy.
  • Related Link: Why Geovax Labs Shares Are Soaring Today?
  • Price Action: GOVX shares are down 1.19% at $4.19 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

