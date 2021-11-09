Compass Pathways' Psilocybin Therapy Shows Mixed Results From Depression Trial
- Compass Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) has announced results from Phase 2b trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression.
- The study has achieved its primary endpoint for the highest dose, with a 25mg dose of COMP360 demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically relevant reduction in depressive symptom severity after three weeks, with rapid and durable treatment response.
- The 10mg vs. 1mg dose did not show a statistically significant difference at week 3.
- At least twice the number of patients in the 25mg group showed a response and remission at week 3 and week 12, compared with the 1mg group.
- COMP360 was generally well tolerated, with more than 90% of treatment-emergent adverse events being mild or moderate in severity.
- The Company plans to start a pivotal phase 3 program in 2022.
- Compass posted a Q3 EPS loss of $(0.38) higher than $(1.30) a year ago.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $294.0 million.
- Price Action: CMPS shares up 7.78% at $39.71 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General