BioNTech Clocks Q3 Sales Of €6B; Raises FY21 COVID-19 Vax Sales Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 8:17am   Comments
BioNTech Clocks Q3 Sales Of €6B; Raises FY21 COVID-19 Vax Sales Outlook
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTXreports Q3 FY21 revenues of €6.08 billion compared to €67.5 million a year ago, mainly due to rapid increases in the supply and sales of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.
  • As of November 2, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) have shipped over two billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2).
  • BioNTech generated an operating income of €4.7 billion, a turnaround from a loss of €186.4 million a year ago. 
  • Net profit also saw a massive growth to €3.2 billion versus a loss of €210 million in Q2 2020. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €2.4 billion.
  • Outlook: BioNTech estimates FY21 COVID-19 vaccine revenues of €16 billion - €17 billion, based on 2.5 billion doses. Earlier, the Company expected sales of around €15.5 billion.
  • It reaffirmed the FY21 manufacturing capacity of 3 billion doses and up to 4 billion doses for 2022.
  • The EC authorized a new formulation of BNT162b2 that allows for longer storage, as vials can be stored for 10 weeks at refrigerator temperatures from 2°C to 8°C.
  • After the first puncture, vials can be stored and transported at 2°C to 30°C and used within 12 hours.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are trading 6.76% higher at $$259 during the premarket session on Tuesday's last check.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

