Seelos Therapeutics To Test Trehalose In Patients With Rare Movement Control Disorder
- The FDA has accepted Seelos Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SEEL) Investigation New Drug application to study SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL) for spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA).
- The FDA has also granted the program Fast Track designation for SCA, and SLS-005 has previously received Orphan Drug designation for spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3) from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.
- The Company plans to initiate Phase 2b/3 study in early 2022.
- SLS-005 had already been studied in a six-month Phase 2a study that included an additional six-month follow-up in patients with SCA3.
- The study evaluated 14 patients and found that the average score on the ataxia functional impairment scale remained stable.
- SCA is caused by degeneration of the cerebellum and is characterized by progressive unsteadiness of gait & stance, impaired limb movement coordination, slurred speech, and abnormal eye movements.
