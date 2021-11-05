 Skip to main content

See Why Emergent BioSolutions Stock Plunged 37% On Friday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 4:24pm   Comments
See Why Emergent BioSolutions Stock Plunged 37% On Friday?
  • After a fiasco surrounding the contamination of COVID-19 vaccine doses in its facilities, Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) manufacturing deal with the US government has come to an end.
  • CEO Bob Kramer said that the two parties "mutually agreed" to terminate the contract, evaporating about $180 million in deal value.
  • Related Link: Millions Of JNJ COVID-19 Shots Sit Idle At Emergent's Baltimore Plant.
  • In the Q3 earnings call, Emergent said it would continue working with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to produce its vaccines at the Baltimore plant as its deal with JNJ is separate from its contract with the federal government.
  • "We've contributed over 100 million dose equivalents of COVID-19 vaccine for global distribution. Importantly, we look forward to continuing to support J&J's ongoing vaccine production in the months ahead," CEO Robert Kramer said.
  • The Company posted Q3 sales of $329 million, down 15% Y/Y, sharply missing the consensus of $486.84 million. It posted an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.36) down from an income of $2.19.
  • Emergent BioSolutions lowered the upper end of FY21 sales guidance to $1.7 billion - $1.8 billion.
  • It expects CDMO revenues of $600 million - $650 million for FY21, down from prior guidance of $765 million - $875 million.
  • Price Action: EBS shares closed down 36.95% at $33.17 on Friday.

