Omeros' Narsoplimab Shows Improved, Stabilized Renal Function At Three Years
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) announced long-term follow-up (35 months) results from the Phase 2 trial of its MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab in patients with IgA nephropathy. 
  • Treatment with narsoplimab showed a median reduction in proteinuria of 64.4%. 
  • The magnitude of median proteinuria reduction seen with narsoplimab is predicted to delay progression to renal dialysis by 41.6 years compared to the standard of care.
  • 58% of patients received only one narsoplimab treatment course (12 weekly doses) or less annually, with 25% of patients showing improvement in eGFR despite having significant, longstanding IgA nephropathy with high-risk comorbidities.
  • eGFR rate of decline was slowed by 3.4 mL/min/year compared to a literature control cohort with IgA nephropathy.
  • Narsoplimab was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events.
  • Related Link: Omeros Stock Falls As FDA Asks For More Clinical Narsoplimab Data In HSCT-TMA.
  • Price Action: OMER shares closed up 0.53% at $7.55 on Friday.

