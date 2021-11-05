MorphoSys Presents Early Felzartamab Data From Autoimmune Kidney Disease Trial
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) presented interim results from the M-PLACE Phase 1b/2a study with felzartamab at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN).
- Felzartamab is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal anti-CD38 antibody that can potentially deplete CD38-positive plasma cells that produce and secrete destructive autoantibodies.
- Depleting those plasma cells could be effective in the treatment of anti-PLA2R antibody-positive Membranous Nephropathy (MN).
- Of the 27 treated patients with evaluable results, 24 showed an initial rapid reduction of anti-PLA2R antibody levels one week after the first treatment.
- After 12 weeks of treatment, most patients showed a substantial reduction in autoantibody titer.
- An early assessment of urine protein at six months of treatment showed a decrease in 6 of 10 patients, with four patients having a reduction of more than 50% from baseline.
- Primary membranous nephropathy (MN) is a rare autoimmune kidney disease and a leading cause of nephrotic syndrome.
- In 2017, MorphoSys entered into an exclusive regional licensing agreement with I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) to develop and commercialize Felzartamab in Greater China.
