Avicanna Colombia Gets Green Light To Ship Cannabis Flower & Biomass To Global Market

Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE:0NN) announced Thursday that its Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., has met global conformity standards of Good Agricultural and Collection Practices for its 360,000 square foot cultivation project in Santa Marta.

The certification allows the expansion of the company’s raw materials supply business to include organic, and now GACP certified dried flower and biomass at a global level.

The Aureus Santa Marta brand’s cannabinoids and standardized genetics offerings have been exported into 11 countries.

The newly obtained license enables the company to include cannabis flower and biomass offerings to the company’s partners and global marketplace, in addition to being a pre-requisite for European GMP extraction certification.

Avicanna’s infrastructure in Santa Marta, Colombia has a potential output of 30,000 kg of biomass per year. The company has been commercially cultivating CBD, CBG, and THC dominant cultivars for the past few years in Santa Marta.

“This achievement adds to our 3 of years of optimization, the ideal climate conditions and robust genetics of our cultivation practices which combined further fortify the clear competitive advantages of our global raw material business unit,” Lucas Nosiglia, president of Avicanna LATAM, said. “Coupled with the new regulatory framework in Colombia which would authorize the export of flower; we will now deliver GACP and organic certified flower from our greenhouse and outdoor modalities to the global market.”

AVCNF Price Action

Avicanna’s shares traded 0.14% lower at $0.6208 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Avicanna Inc.