Moderna Scraps mRNA-Based Antibody Program Targeting Chikungunya Virus
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has quietly announced the discontinuation of an mRNA program for the chikungunya virus.
- The Company is scrapping Phase 2 plans for mRNA-1944, the antibody directed at the chikungunya virus.
- Moderna did not provide a reason for the decision, saying only that a Phase 1 study had been completed and full results would be published “soon.”
- Though the full Phase I results haven’t been read out yet, Moderna released an interim analysis in September 2019.
- The Company had enrolled 22 healthy participants in the study, separated into four dose levels. Antibody levels exceeded after a single dose, with the second-and third-highest doses having been “projected to maintain” protective levels for at least 16 weeks after treatment.
- But Moderna saw two Grade 3 adverse events in one participant at the third dose level, including abnormally rapid heart rate and elevated white blood cell count.
- The same individual also had Grade 2 side effects of nausea, emesis, fever, and inverted T waves on a routine EKG.
- All of the symptoms resolved without intervention and were classified as infusion-related.
- Earlier today, Moderna reported Q3 earnings that fell short of expectations and said COVID-19 vaccine shipments were delayed in recent months.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 17.8% at $284.39 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
