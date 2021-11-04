 Skip to main content

Moderna Scraps mRNA-Based Antibody Program Targeting Chikungunya Virus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has quietly announced the discontinuation of an mRNA program for the chikungunya virus.
  • The Company is scrapping Phase 2 plans for mRNA-1944, the antibody directed at the chikungunya virus. 
  • Moderna did not provide a reason for the decision, saying only that a Phase 1 study had been completed and full results would be published “soon.”
  • Though the full Phase I results haven’t been read out yet, Moderna released an interim analysis in September 2019
  • The Company had enrolled 22 healthy participants in the study, separated into four dose levels. Antibody levels exceeded after a single dose, with the second-and third-highest doses having been “projected to maintain” protective levels for at least 16 weeks after treatment.
  • But Moderna saw two Grade 3 adverse events in one participant at the third dose level, including abnormally rapid heart rate and elevated white blood cell count. 
  • The same individual also had Grade 2 side effects of nausea, emesis, fever, and inverted T waves on a routine EKG. 
  • All of the symptoms resolved without intervention and were classified as infusion-related.
  • Earlier today, Moderna reported Q3 earnings that fell short of expectations and said COVID-19 vaccine shipments were delayed in recent months.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 17.8% at $284.39 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

