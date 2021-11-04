Why Did Cassava Sciences Stock Jump 49% Today?
- Journal of Neuroscience has informed Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) that there is no evidence of data manipulation in an article published in July 2012 describing a new approach to treating Alzheimer's disease.
- The peer-reviewed article was co-authored by scientists and academic collaborators for Cassava Sciences and is foundational to simufilam, the Company's lead Alzheimer's candidate.
- In August, a Citizen Petition was submitted to the FDA alleging, among other things, data manipulation in Western blots in a science article.
- Western blotting is a laboratory technique used to separate and measure proteins.
- Hence, the Journal requested raw data for the article, including images of original, uncropped Western blots.
- After receiving the data and completing its review, the Journal of Neuroscience states: "No evidence of data manipulation was found for Western blot data."
- One human error that does not impact data conclusions was identified, and the publisher is expected to print a correction.
- Price Action: SAVA shares closed up 48.96% at $84.40 on Thursday.
