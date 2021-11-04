 Skip to main content

Why Did Cassava Sciences Stock Jump 49% Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:24pm   Comments
Why Did Cassava Sciences Stock Jump 49% Today?
  • Journal of Neuroscience has informed Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) that there is no evidence of data manipulation in an article published in July 2012 describing a new approach to treating Alzheimer's disease. 
  • The peer-reviewed article was co-authored by scientists and academic collaborators for Cassava Sciences and is foundational to simufilam, the Company's lead Alzheimer's candidate.
  • In August, a Citizen Petition was submitted to the FDA alleging, among other things, data manipulation in Western blots in a science article. 
  • Western blotting is a laboratory technique used to separate and measure proteins. 
  • Hence, the Journal requested raw data for the article, including images of original, uncropped Western blots. 
  • After receiving the data and completing its review, the Journal of Neuroscience states: "No evidence of data manipulation was found for Western blot data." 
  • One human error that does not impact data conclusions was identified, and the publisher is expected to print a correction.
  • Also Read: Cassava Sciences' Simufilam Data Shows Improved Cognition In Alzheimer's Disease.
  • Price Action: SAVA shares closed up 48.96% at $84.40 on Thursday.

