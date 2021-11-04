Concert Pharma Stock Surges On $65M Financing From Healthcare Funds
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) has agreed with BVF Partners L.P. and RA Capital Management to raise gross proceeds of $65 million.
- In addition, Concert will potentially receive an additional $103 million upon the full exercise of warrants being issued in connection with the agreement.
- The financing will close by November 5.
- With the $65 million financing, Concert now expects to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The financing consists of selling common and preferred stock, warrants, and a portion of Concert's right to receive potential future AVP-786 royalties under an existing licensing agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (Avanir).
- As part of the financing, BVF and RA will receive an aggregate of 16.25 million common stock equivalents, warrants to purchase up to 8.125 million shares at an exercise price of $5.34 per share, and warrants to purchase up to 8.125 million shares at $7.35 per share.
- Price Action: CNCE shares are up 26% at $3.63 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
