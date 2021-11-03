This Company Wants to Revolutionize What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) states that it unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing.

Surprisingly, these industries, which essentially serve an identical group of patients, often speak in metaphorically different languages. Healthcare Triangle says it functions as a seamless translator, improving data management, developing analytical insights and delivering measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements using proprietary cloud, AI and data platforms.

Healthcare Triangle’s 3 supportive pillars are meant to help buttress a client company’s cloud journey as it pivots from the isolation of traditional software usage to the efficiency of an integrated SaaS platform. This empowers life sciences companies and healthcare delivery organizations to adopt Cloud and AI-first strategies to improve outcomes, quality, access and reduce the cost of healthcare.

“The combination also guides our clients on a practical and achievable roadmap of digital transformation,” Healthcare Triangle Chairman and CEO Suresh Venkatachari said. “For one hospital, for example, our work focus might be disaster recovery and backup, while simultaneously leading higher-level discussions on end-to-end managed healthcare IT services with the C-suite executives. Simply stated, we are all about alleviating a lot of headaches for the CIO [chief information officer] with solutions for operational efficiencies and lowered costs.”

Healthcare Triangle offers a comprehensive suite of software, solutions, platforms and services that enables some of the world’s leading healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to real world evidence and accelerate a digital transformation.

“What’s really thrilling is that bigger picture — the healthcare industry is on the cutting edge of realizing a monumental pivot among healthcare providers and life sciences,” Venkatachari said. “Significant high-tech advancements are happening in personalized healthcare at every stage of the patient’s healthcare journey. Innovative and customized solutions are reshaping delivery of better access to smarter and more effective care to everyone.”

Healthcare Triangle hopes to function as a central factor in cloud transformation for the healthcare industry. It says its deep expertise in healthcare allows it to reinforce its clients’ progress by accelerating innovation. Healthcare IT services include electronic health record (EHR) and software implementation, optimization and backup and disaster recovery capabilities on the public cloud. Healthcare Triangle’s AI enabled document workflow management platform helps healthcare organizations to enhance accuracy, reduce adversary death rates and improve substantial cost savings through minimal labor.

Healthcare Triangles states that through its software and solutions, clients gain an end-to-end partnership for technology innovation. It says its services are crucial to big pharma companies like Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY), Merck (NYSE: MRK), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and others.

“As an innovative healthcare IT leader enabling clients to deliver digital transformation, we are excited to work with Amazon Web Services, GoogleCloud and Microsoft Azure as one of their Premier Partners. Leveraging the cloud providers’ market place listing opportunities, Healthcare Triangle addresses a range of healthcare use cases and to accelerate pharma and healthcare clients to adopt cloud and AI offerings” says Lena Kannappan, Head of Strategic Partnerships and a Board member for Healthcare Triangle, Inc.

Key board member Shibu Kizhakevilayil said that when a company brings its operations into the cloud, “it is imperative to begin this journey with the mindset that the landscape can and will change for data integration and how it is provided to make processes interoperable. No doubt you see this in the regulations and mandates for patient access via APIs and mobile apps. Even if you have this box checked, don’t get comfortable, you need to prepare for what’s ahead.”

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.