Intercept Reports Narrower Q3 Loss; Raises Ocaliva Annual Sales Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPTreported Q3 sales of $92.8 million, up 17% Y/Y, surpassing the consensus of $83.02 million.
  • Ocaliva net sales comprised U.S. net sales of $66.6 million and ex-U.S. net sales of $26.2 million, compared to $58.6 million and $20.9 million a year ago.
  • The Company expects topline results from the Phase 3 REVERSE study in compensated cirrhosis due to NASH by the end of 2021.
  • Intercept is also compiling a new data package from the Phase 3 REGENERATE study in fibrosis due to NASH to support a potential resubmission meeting with the FDA in 1H of 2022. 
  • R&D expenses decreased to $45.0 million from $48.9 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by lower personnel and development costs.
  • SG&A expenses decreased to $53.3 million from $70.6 million, primarily driven by actions taken to reduce costs relating to launching preparation activities associated with the potential approval and commercialization of OCA for liver fibrosis due to NASH.
  • The Company posted a narrower net loss of $3.6 million, compared to $66.5 million a year ago.
  • ICPT ended Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment debt securities available for sale of approximately $428.8 million.
  • Guidance: Intercept raised FY21 Ocaliva net sales guidance to $355 million - $370 million from $325 million - $340 million.
  • The Company also narrowed adjusted operating expense guidance to $380 million - $395 million from $380 million - $410 million. 
  • Price Action: ICPT shares are up 10.5% at $19.28 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

