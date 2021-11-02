 Skip to main content

Pfizer Unveils Delays Across Its Gene Therapy Programs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 6:07pm   Comments
  • Setbacks have resulted in delays across all three of Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) gene therapy programs, the Company revealed in its Q3 conference call.
  • Pfizer slammed breaks on its Sangamo-partnered Phase 3 hemophilia A study after some patients reported high Factor VIII levels, an essential blood-clotting protein. 
  • Multiple patients in Pfizer’s hemophilia A trial had Factor VIII levels over 150%, though the Company has not said how many. 
  • To date, no patients have experienced thrombotic events, and some are being treated with oral anticoagulants to reduce the risk.
  • Pfizer halted dosing until it could amend the protocol to provide guidelines for managing elevated Factor VIII levels.
  • Separately, Pfizer said, “recent interactions with the FDA” have led it to decide against conducting interim analyses for both its hemophilia A and B studies. 
  • Instead, the Company will wait for complete analyses based on at least 50 participants in the hemophilia A study and 40 participants in the hemophilia B study, pushing readout timings.
  • While Pfizer anticipated readouts in 2022 for its hemophilia B and A programs, it is now looking at Q1 2023 readout for hemophilia B. 
  • Pfizer is also expecting a delay in its pivotal DMD study, which is expected to read out in 2023.
  • Three cases of muscle weakness, two of which included heart inflammation, forced the trial amendment.
  • Pfizer believes that an immune response against the mini-dystrophin protein caused these cases. 
  • All patients were treated with higher doses of steroids.
  • Related: Pfizer More Than Doubles Earnings, Sales In Q3; Forecasts $36B From COVID-19 Vax Sales In FY21.
  • Price Action: PFE shares closed higher by 4.15% at $45.45 on Tuesday.

