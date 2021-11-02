Novartis Inks $1.3B Protein Degradation Deal With UK's Dunad
- The U.K.-based Dunad Therapeutics has entered a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) to generate orally bioavailable covalent and protein degrading small molecule drugs.
- Under the new deal, Dunad is tasked with deploying its platform to generate new candidates against up to four targets and steer those programs up to lead optimization.
- Novartis will contribute target and ligand knowledge and assays & models and will fully fund the research collaboration.
- Novartis has an exclusive option to develop and commercialize products against up to four drug targets.
- Under the agreement terms, Dunad will receive $24 million in an upfront payment, equity investment, and research funding.
- Dunad will also be eligible for milestone payments that could aggregate up to $1.3 billion and royalties.
- Price Action: NVS shares closed down 0.36% at $83.75 on Tuesday.
